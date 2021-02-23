Hong Kong leader backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says it’s “crystal clear” electoral reform is necessary, a day after a top Beijing official signaled major changes would be coming to ensure the semi-autonomous city is run by “patriots.” Lam said the city’s recent political strife and unrest showed there were people “rather hostile” to the central authorities in China. She said she understood central authorities would not want the situation to deteriorate further. Hong Kong was promised freedoms not found on the mainland when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, but protesters say Hong Kong’s freedoms have been eroded as Beijing seeks more control.