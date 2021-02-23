How Broome County ensures no vaccines are wasted

(WBNG) -- When health officials receive precious doses of the coronavirus vaccines, they make sure not to waste them.

Broome County Health Department Director Rebecca Kaufman told 12 News Tuesday the department has specific protocols in place to ensure all doses are used.

If there are extra Pfizer doses, Kaufman said they are given to the state vaccination site in Johnson City. She said when possible, they call people on waitlists and give them the extra doses, but she added they can't give out extra second doses as first doses.

Kaufman said the department tries to get ahead by limiting the number of extra doses it will have at the end of the day.

"If we have no shows, try to get, at the end of the clinic we make sure to only have one vial left open so with a half hour left we stop using multiple vials at the different stations and try to only have one vial open at the time," she said.

Kaufman said everyone who got their first dose at the pop-up clinics in Binghamton and Endicott will be receiving their second doses this week.

The same sites (St. Mary's and St. Ambrose) will be used again for the second doses, something Kaufman said will help the county better reach underserved communities.