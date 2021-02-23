Lawmakers unhappy about tolls reminded of law they passed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers unhappy the state is considering tolling nine major bridges were warned about that prospect when they passed legislation in 2012 delegating that approval to appointees of the governor and top lawmakers. Luzerne County Rep. Mike Carroll reminded colleagues of that vote at the end of a long Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday. During it, more than a half dozen committee members questioned Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian about the potential bridge tolls. The Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, created by a 2012 law, in November approved toll projects. PennDOT last week named nine bridges that it said it is considering tolling to pay for the reconstruction.