Calculated risk: Dutch lockdown eased, but curfew extended

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch prime minister has extended his country’s coronavirus curfew until March 15 while also relaxing some lockdown measures. Mark Rutte called the easing of restrictions a calculated risk to make the year-long crisis “bearable.” He said Tuesday that high school students can return to their classrooms for at least one day a week starting March 1. Vocational education also will be allowed to partially reopen. Rutte is seeking to strike a balance between keeping a lid on infections while also easing restrictions in this lockdown-weary nation that is heading toward a general election on March 17. Earlier Tuesday, health officials said confirmed coronavirus infections rose by nearly 19% over the past week as more people got tested following a week of icy conditions.