People gather in Rochester following announcement connected to death of Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WBNG/WROC/AP) -- People in Rochester gathered Tuesday night after the announcement earlier in the evening that a grand jury decided not to charge police officers in connection to the death of Daniel Prude.

New York Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement Tuesday evening.

Prude, a black man, died in March 2020 and protests followed after the release of body camera video showing his encounter with police.

Rochester CBS affiliate WROC reported Tuesday night a group called Free the People Roc gathered at the location where Prude encountered Rochester police.

Lawyers for the seven officers suspended over Prude's death have said they were strictly following training. The county medical examiner listed the manner of death as a homicide.

