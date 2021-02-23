Roberson Museum to host Regional Art Show

(WBNG) -- The Roberson Museum and Science Center is hosting a new exhibition, the Regional Art Show starting on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Regional Art Show will feature more than 35 artists from across the Tiers.

Michael Grasso, the Executive Director of the Roberson Museum and Science Center, said submissions for the Regional Art Show were open to artists living within 100 miles of Binghamton.

Grasso said it's an excellent opportunity to showcase the talent of people from our community.

Grasso also said the Regional Art Show will feature a wide array of artwork from paintings, photography, sculptures, furniture making, and everything in between.

Admission for the Regional Art Show is $8 for adults, $6 for students, seniors, and military. The show is free for children 4 and under and members are always free.

For more information on this exhibition and other upcoming events visit the Roberson Museum's website here.