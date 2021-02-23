Senate confirms Biden’s choice for UN ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden's choice to lead U.S. diplomacy at the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been confirmed by the Senate.

The vote reflected a divide between the Biden administration's determination to re-engage with the world body on multiple fronts and former President Donald Trump's transactional diplomacy that often left the U.S. isolated internationally.

Many Republicans opposed her because they said she was soft on China and would not stand up for U.S. principles at the United Nations.

Thomas-Greenfield, who will be the third African-American and second African-American woman to hold the job, had rejected those concerns in her confirmation hearing.