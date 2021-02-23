South African ex-president’s corruption trial set for May

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial is set to begin in May, more than 16 years after he was first implicated in the graft allegations. Zuma, South Africa’s president from 2009 to 2018, is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales. Both Zuma and Thales deny the charges against them, which include corruption, fraud, racketeering, and money laundering. Zuma’s trial and the order for him to appear before a judicial inquiry into graft are seen as tests of President Cyril Rampahosa’s campaign against corruption. Judge Nkosinathi Chili certified the case as trial-ready and scheduled it to start on May 17.