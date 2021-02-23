Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion

The Southern Baptist Convention has ousted two churches over policies deemed to be too inclusive of LGBTQ people and two more for employing pastors convicted of sex offenses. The actions came at an executive committee meeting marked by warnings that the country’s largest Protestant denomination was hurting itself with internal divisions. The churches expelled for LGBTQ inclusion were St. Matthews Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, and Towne View Baptist Church, in Kennesaw, Georgia. SBC officials said Westside Baptist Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, had a pastor who was a registered sex offender, while Antioch Baptist Church in Sevierville, Tennessee, had a pastor who was convicted of statutory rape.