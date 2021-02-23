Southern Tier health groups receive $1.2M in funding

(WBNG) -- The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced more than $115M worth of grants Tuesday to meet the health needs of underserved communities across New York.

Organizations here in the Southern Tier will receive more than $1.2M in funding; groups receiving money include the Broome County Council of Churches, Lourdes Hospital and Casa Trinity in Tioga County.

Staff at Casa Trinity told 12 News the money they received will be used for educational initiatives in local schools. They say the pandemic has wreaked havoc on non profits such as themselves, and this funding came at the perfect time.

"The funding at this time was critical in allowing us to hire on an additional staff person to assist in the implementation of these initiatives throughout 2021," said Christina Olevano, a prevention services manager.

Between this latest announcement, and $50M in funding the health foundation announced earlier in 2020, more than 650 programs across New York will be funded.

In just the two years since it was founded, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation said it has distributed $315M in grant funding.

