State TV: Iran imposes curbs on UN nuclear inspections

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV says Iran officially has begun restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities, a bid to pressure European countries and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to lift economic sanctions and restore the 2015 nuclear deal. The report Tuesday gave little detail beyond confirming that Iran had made good on its threat to reduce cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors. Iran has said it plans to cease its implementation of the “Additional Protocol,” a confidential agreement between Tehran and the IAEA reached as part of the landmark nuclear accord. It grants the U.N. inspectors enhanced powers to visit nuclear facilities and watch Iran’s program.