Students express frustration over new restrictions at Binghamton University

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University students are voicing their frustration over new restrictions that have been put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The changes put a stop to on-campus activities, Greek life, club and even sit-down dining services.

Students say they are paying the same amount as before the pandemic, but are getting much less out of their college experience.

Julia Rakus is a junior English and Theater Arts double-major, and said the whole experience is different this year. "I go on-campus for 2 hours a week, maybe more if I want to go study on-campus. But really, it's like we're not getting as much out of it like they think we are," she said.

She added that the changes are for the better, as keeping safety at the forefront is the most important thing.