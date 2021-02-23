Supporters of jailed gunman target home of Greek president

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Supporters of a jailed gunman from an armed extreme-left group who is on hunger strike and in failing health have evaded security and reached the Athens home of Greece’s president. The government condemned the action Tuesday outside the home of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, where the protesters scattered leaflets. Dimitris Koufodinas, 63, is serving 11 life sentences for murder, armed robbery, and use of firearms and explosives as a leading member of the militant group November 17. He has been on hunger strike for six weeks to protest his recent prison transfer which he says was illegal.