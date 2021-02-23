Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Tiger Woods has been seriously injured after his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it Tuesday. No other cars were involved. Authorities say an ambulance took Woods to a hospital in serious condition. His agent says he is undergoing leg surgery. Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.