Turkey accuses Greek military of harassing research ship

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish government has accused Greece’s military of harassing a Turkish research vessel in the Aegean Sea and said Turkey’s military had responded to the alleged intimidation. Turkish Defense Ministry officials said Tuesday that four Greek F-16 fighter jets harassed the TCG Cesme and one of the jets allegedly dropped a flare 2 nautical miles from the vessel. The defense minister says Turkey’s military retaliated after Monday’s incident but he did not say how. There was no immediate comment from Greece. Turkey says it dispatched the TCG Cesme in international waters until March 2 to do scientific work concerning earthquakes. The neighboring countries have been in a dispute over energy rights at sea.