Union Endicott alum helped make it to Mars

(WBNG) -- One Broome County local helped Americans make it all the way to Mars.

Daniel Krysak is a graduate of Union Endicott's Class of 2002. Now, he's part of the team that developed the Mars Perseverance Rover for NASA.

A Binghamton local, Krysak said he's had a love of space since he was little and explains how it makes him feel to see and hear "touchdown."

"You're sitting there -- you're not breathing the whole time. You're just dead silent -- eyes staring right on the screen waiting for the official touch down," he explained, adding, "then you're like 'oh gosh' -- you sigh of relief -- and then after that you jump into planning a number of hours later and go do it."

Krysak added that his father also loved space and the two would go to places like the Kopernik Observatory together and look through telescopes up above into outer space.

Krysak recalled that he used to be glued for other milestone moments, like the Pathfinder Mission in the '90's and called it a "defining moment" in his career.