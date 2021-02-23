US: Human rights will be ‘central’ to relations with Egypt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is telling Egypt that human rights will be “central” to U.S. policy in dealing with the key Arab state and major American partner in the Middle East. The pronouncement came just a week after the administration approved a nearly $200 million missile sale to Egypt despite concerns about Cairo’s jailing of dissidents and minorities, including several American citizens. In addition to rights issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Egypt’s foreign minister on Tuesday that the U.S. is looking closely at Egyptian plans to buy fighter jets from Russia. Egypt is one of the largest Mideast recipients of American aid, but in recent years U.S. lawmakers have sought to condition that assistance on human rights improvements and reforms.