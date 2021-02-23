World Food Prize laureates ask Biden to elevate hunger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group of 24 scientists, economists, researchers and other past winners of the World Food Prize sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to focus on alleviating global hunger, poverty and malnutrition. The World Food Prize Foundation released the letter Tuesday that asks the president to take immediate action to directly address global hunger and food insecurity by playing a leadership role in the upcoming UN Food Systems Summit and expanding the USAID Feed the Future initiatives. The letter says: “American leadership on getting food systems right will inspire and embolden others to join forces to end hunger, counter climate change, generate jobs, and promote responsible stewardship of the environment.”