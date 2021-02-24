Atlantic League to open May 27, play 120-game schedule

YORK, Pa. (AP) — TheAtlantic League plans to resume play with a 120-game schedule for each team starting May 27 after missing the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, down from the league’s usual 140-game schedule. The eight-team league will be in its first season as a partner league of Major League Baseball and its 23rd season overall. The Atlantic League has used rules experiments for MLB in the past. The expansion Gastonia Honey Hunters are slated to open at home on May 27 against the Lancaster Barnstormers, and other teams are scheduled to start the following day.