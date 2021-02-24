Binghamton swimming & diving captain creates website to track vaccine appointments

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Abigail McHugh is a senior at Binghamton University and captain of the women's swimming and diving team. On top of juggling school and swim, she's using her computer science major to help people in her community navigate the challenges of booking a COVID-19 vaccine.

McHugh is from Spring Lake, New Jersey. When she went to help her mother book a vaccine appointment, she realized the New Jersey website was a lot different than the system used in New York.

"The dashboard from the New Jersey state government is just a list of websites to choose and it doesn't say anything about the availability, the type of vaccine, how many doses or anything like that," said McHugh.

The Binghamton senior took matters into her own hands, creating vaxxtracknj.com, a website to help people in her community track open vaccine appointments.

McHugh explained the process, saying her website detects changes with vaccine appointments, ultimately alerting users of open appointments.

"I check every 30 minutes looking for specific keywords to indicate an appointment and if it does see an appointment it tweets something out for our userbase," she said.

McHugh was inspired to make the website because her mother was going through her own health crisis before the COVID pandemic began.

"My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in February (2020) and then two weeks later COVID happened."

Abigail said her mom encouraged her to continue using the website after it successfully worked to find her a vaccine appointment.

"She was like 'Abigail, you could really apply this everywhere you want it to be,'" said McHugh.

What began as a tool to help her mom, turned into a platform helping hundreds of people per day.

"People are so desperate," said McHugh. "Even some of the emails I get to the VaxxTrack email address are like, 'I'm 80 years old, I have no idea how to book a vaccine.' It's been crazy to see how many people have reached out and signed up."

While balancing school, being a Division I athlete and now the website can be a challenge, McHugh said the result has been rewarding.

"It's tedious sometimes but it's been able to help so many people," she said. "When my mom got her vaccine she called me and she was indescribably emotional."

McHugh is hopeful her website will continue to make a difference, and she plans to maintain it and even expand to additional counties.

"Being able to help them get that feeling and gain a part of their life back and gain a part of freedom back they lost in March 2020 is huge and something that motivates me to keep working on the site," she said.

McHugh said right now, the website is seeing about 500 users each day.