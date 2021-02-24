Binghamton wrestling prepares for EIWA Championships

(WBNG) -- After having three dual meets canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Binghamton wrestling team is heading to the EIWA Championships Friday.

Head coach Kyle Borshoff said the team is preparing for the championships the same way they've prepared for dual meets this season.

Reigning EIWA champion Lou Deprez is the number one seed in the 184 weight class this weekend.

Deprez is not just using these upcoming matches to prepare for nationals but to help put team points on the board.

"Try to get our team up on top. Top three at least," Deprez said. "I think we have a good chance this year. It's always good to get additional matches before nationals, especially with this season being shorter."

National Junior All-American Anthony Sobotker is the number three seed in the 133 weight class.

With the short season, Sobotker said he's excited to be able to participate in a championship this year.

"A lot of this season was a totally mystery," Sobotker said. "We never knew if the next week we would have a match. It's exciting to know that all of the work that we put in, we finally get to show."

The EIWA Championships are scheduled to take place at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, PA on Friday.