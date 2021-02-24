Brazil’s Bolsonaro visits Amazon jungle state hit by floods

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is visiting the northern state of Acre, in the Amazon rainforest, where several cities have been hit by floods. Bolsonaro flew over the area on Wednesday. Overall, 120,000 people have been displaced as a result of the floods, and federal authorities have declared a state of calamity in ten municipalities. Water levels in several municipalities were falling on Wednesday, but more rain is expected this week. The state is already battling with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, an outbreak of dengue fever and a migratory crisis at its border with Peru.