Broome-Tioga BOCES to host Virtual Open House

(WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES is hosting a virtual Open House on Tuesday, March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Matt Sheehan, the Principal of the Center for Career and Technical Excellence, said the Open House will allow students to explore possible trade career paths through meeting with teachers and touring shops and buildings virtually.

Sheehan said Broome-Tioga BOCES gives students the ability to learn about and try different industries before they graduate high school.

Broome-Tioga BOCES also focuses on connecting students to jobs in the trade industry upon graduation.

For more information on the virtual Open House visit Broome-Tioga BOCES website here.