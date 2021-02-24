Chief: Capitol Police were warned of violence before riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of the Capitol Police acknowledges the department had intelligence warning of a “significant likelihood for violence” on Jan. 6 but officers were not prepared for the massive armed insurrection that would follow. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman is testifying to Congress Thursday, and her statement was provided in advance. Her testimony provides the most detailed account yet of the intelligence and preparations by Capitol Police ahead of the insurrection when thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Intelligence collected ahead of the riot prompted the agency to take extraordinary measures, including arming agents assigned to guard congressional leaders with assault-style rifles.