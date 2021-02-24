Delaware County Sheriff’s Office shares first draft of police reform plan

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office shares first draft of police reform planNew
DELAWARE COUNTY (WBNG) -- Wednesday night the Delaware County Sheriff's Office posted a link to the first draft of their police reform plan on their facebook page.
The 27 page document was posted Tuesday night.
It includes information on their plan, a mission statement and more.
The plan comes after in June 2020 Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order saying all police agencies in the state needed to complete a public review process.