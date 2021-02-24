‘Don’t worry, come forward’: Asian nations get 1st shots

Many nations in the Asia-Pacific region are rolling out the first shots for COVID-19 this week. South Korea’s top infectious disease experts warned that vaccines will not bring the disease to a quick end and called for continued vigilance in social distancing and mask wearing. South Korea prepares to give its first shots on Friday. In Australia, two elderly people have been administered with higher-than-prescribed doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Health Minister Greg Hunt says the 88-year-old man and 94-year-old woman are being monitored and the doctor who administered the shots was removed from the program. Thailand received the first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin meanwhile got Malaysia’s first vaccine injection on Wednesday.