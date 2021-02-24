Few showers or sprinkles this evening then much colder tonight

Tonight: Chance of rain showers early then a few snow showers possible after midnight. Turning colder with black ice possible. Wind: NW 10-15G20 Low: 23-28





Short Term Forecast:

A cold front will move through the area late tonight and temperatures will drop sharply after midnight. Areas of black ice are likely. Any rain showers will taper through late tonight. The chance of precipitation is 30-40%. Lows by the morning will be in the low to mid 20s.