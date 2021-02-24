Giroux, Flyers top Rangers 4-3 despite Kreider hat trick

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere each scored a power-play goal and Claude Giroux had three assists in his return from a COVID-19 absence to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Chris Kreider scored a hat trick for the Rangers. Giroux played in his 903rd career game, tying Bill Barber for most in the regular season with the Flyers. Philadelphia got an NHL-high seventh power-play goal of the season from van Riemsdyk.