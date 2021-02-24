Guthrie to open scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Guthrie announced Tuesday it will begin scheduling appointments for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m.

The clinic is located at the former Kmart building at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, Pa.

In a news release, Guthrie said eligibility for the clinic will include individuals ages 65 and up and individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with comorbidities.

For a list of those eligible, click the links below:

The following are vaccination clinic dates and times:

Friday, Feb. 26: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, March 1: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, March 8: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

An appointment is required, and walk-ins will not be accepted. Eligible people should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie or by calling Centralized Scheduling at (866) 488-4743. People without an eGuthrie account can sign up at eGuthrie.org. eGuthrie assistance is also available by calling (855) 348-8474.

Guthrie said, to be sensitive to those without access to technology, a portion of the appointments will be reserved for those calling to register via Centralized Scheduling.