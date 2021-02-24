Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Toronto 109-102 to end the Raptors’ four-game winning streak. Joel Embiid had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and Furkan Korkmanz added 19 points. Normal Powell led the Raptors with 24 points. Pascal Siakam added 22 and Fred VanVleet had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, who overcame seven fourth-quarter turnovers to end their four-game road losing streak.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, and Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each had 14 to lead No. 8 Villanova to an 81-58 win over St. John’s. Jeremiah-Robinson Earl scored 12 points for the Wildcats. St. John’s had knocked off Villanova 70-59 earlier this month. The Wildcats stormed to a 20-9 lead in this one and stretched the lead to 26 points. Big East scoring leader Julian Champagnie had 16 points for St. John’s.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored a career-high 29 points to lead five in double figures, and Penn State held off Nebraska for an 86-83 victory to snap a four-game losing streak. Nebraska (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten), which trailed most of the game and by 10 points in the second half, pulled to 84-83 with 16 seconds to play. Jamari Wheeler added a pair of free throws for the Nittany Lions, and Trey McGowens missed a 3-pointer to end it. John Harrar had a double-double with 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Teddy Allen scored a career-high 41 points for Nebraska.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. The Penguins won for the fourth time in five games against the Capitals this season, including two in overtime and one in a shootout. They also won for the eighth time this season after entering the third period tied or trailing. Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season. Conor Sheary and Richard Panik scored for Washington, which only led for 22 seconds all night. Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves.

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson now can be called an NBA All-Star, and only three others in the game’s 70-year history have gotten there at a younger age. The reserves for the March 7 game were revealed Tuesday. Williamson is one of four first-time All-Stars, along with Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Zach LaVine. Phoenix’s Chris Paul is an All-Star for the 11th time, and Brooklyn’s James Harden is one for the ninth consecutive year. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Portland’s Damian Lillard were also picked.

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is eager to prove his breakout rookie season was no fluke. Hayes hit .376 with five home runs and 17 doubles in 24 games after arriving in the majors last September. The pop Hayes showed at the plate came as a bit of a surprise to everyone but Hayes, who credits a couple of tweaks to his swing for the power surge. Hayes says he knows teams will adjust this season but he’s confident he can handle the roller coaster that lies ahead.