Hungary rolls out China’s Sinopharm jab amid lagging trust

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Doctors in Hungary have started administering a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China, making the country the first in the European Union to use a Chinese jab. Hungary has agreed to purchase 5 million doses of the vaccine developed by Sinopharm, enough to treat 2.5 million people. But public trust of the vaccine remains lower than for those developed in Western countries. A doctor in Budapest who began administering shots Wednesday said only about one in five of his patients had agreed to receive the Sinopharm vaccine. Officials are aiming to bolster trust in the safety and effectiveness of Chinese and Russian jabs as Hungary seeks greater quantities from Eastern countries.