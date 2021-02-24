Jill Biden says health inequities have lasted ‘far too long’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says health disparities have hurt communities of color for “far too long.” During a visit to a cancer research center in Virginia on Wednesday, she said “it’s about time” the country got serious about ending health inequities. Jill Biden’s visit to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center in Richmond was her first public trip outside Washington since her husband’s inauguration last month. The first lady has been a longtime advocate for her cancer patients and their families. The Massey center has been nationally recognized for its work to study the socioeconomic and cultural factors that contribute to disparities in cancer outcomes.