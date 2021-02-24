Skip to Content

Jules scores 14 to lift Radford past Mount Aloysius 74-51

9:50 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Shaquan Jules came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Radford to a 74-51 win over Division III member Mount Aloysius. It was the first of an eight-game season for Mount Aloysius, three of which are exhibitions.  Bryan Hart had 13 points for Radford (14-11), which ended its four-game losing streak. Dravon Mangum and Chyree Walker added 12 points apiece. Carlos Palacio had 13 points for the Mounties. Wesley Ayers added 12 points and Azim Hutson had 11.

