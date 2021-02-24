Skip to Content

Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

New
5:38 pm National News from the Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A retired drama teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York was allowed to teach in a senior-citizen program affiliated with the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston Auburn campus. USM staff and faculty members are subject to criminal background checks but they’re not required for volunteers like 75-year-old Reynold “Rey” Buono. The senior college’s board severed connections with him upon learning of the charges pending in Massachusetts. Massachusetts attorney Eric MacLeish, who represents several other alleged victims, said the charges could’ve been discovered with a simple Google search.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content