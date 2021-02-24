Mexico bid to sell presidential jet stretches into 3rd year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s quixotic bid to sell off the presidential jet has now stretched into its third year, with no sign of a buyer. López Obrador has tried to lure corporations, businessmen and even pledged to raffle off the Boeing 787 jet. Ever since he took office on Dec. 1, 2018, the president has vowed to sell off the plane because it is too luxurious. López Obrador prides himself on his austerity, flies commercial flights and has made only one trip abroad. But on Wednesday, he acknowledged the jet is hard to sell because it is too specialized and made-to-order.