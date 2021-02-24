‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will hit Paramount+ even sooner

Paramount Pictures is joining other major Hollywood studios in slashing the traditional 90-day theatrical window. ViacomCBS on Wednesday announced that the studio’s films, including “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” will go to its fledgling Paramount+ streaming service after 45 days in theaters. “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mission: Impossible 7” have both been delayed several times and are both currently scheduled to open in the fall. Although in the past theater owners have insisted upon exclusive 90-day theatrical windows, most have had to compromise to stay afloat during the pandemic. Paramount+ launches March 4.