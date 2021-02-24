Orlando City soccer player arrested on sexual assault charge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a player for the Orlando City Soccer Club is accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and his brother, Rafael Suarez Jr. late Tuesday. An Osceola Sheriff’s statement posted on Twitter says deputies were called Monday afternoon to investigate a sexual assault that a woman said happened the day before. Detectives identified the brothers as suspects and made the arrests. A team statement says officials won’t comment until they have more information. Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Suárez-Cortés is a defender acquired on loan from Querétaro FC earlier this month. Major League Soccer has suspended him pending an investigation.