Penn St women shock No. 15 Ohio St behind Beverley, Marisa

COLLEGE STATION, Pa. (AP) — Niya Beverley scored a career-high 21 points, Makenna Marisa added 17 with eight rebounds and eight assists and Penn State upset No. 15 Ohio State 69-67, ending an 11-game losing streak in the series. Marisa’s layup with 1:01 to play was the winning basket, set up after Beverley, who was 9-of-11 shooting, grabbed an offensive rebound. Ohio State followed with a turnover before the Buckeyes forced a desperation airball late in the shot clock but couldn’t get off a shot in the closing 7.8 seconds. Dorka Juhasz scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Ohio State.