Pennsylvania GOP meets to discuss Toomey censure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Party committee members in Pennsylvania are meeting remotely, possibly for hours, in what is expected to include a discussion of whether to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. Toomey’s vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial — and his earlier assessment that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — set off a wave of county party condemnations of Toomey. State party brass have remained silent publicly about Wednesday night’s meeting. A censure vote is a symbolic gesture, particularly since Toomey announced in October that he won’t run again for office.