Police grilled South Dakota AG on phone use before crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Investigators questioning South Dakota’s attorney general after a fatal car crash pressed him on how he did not realize he had struck a man and whether he had been on his phone right before the crash. The Argus Leader reports that Jason Ravnsborg insists he wasn’t looking at his phone at the moment on Sept. 12 when his car struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever, who was walking on the shoulder of a rural highway. The Republican is facing three misdemeanors charges, as well as calls for his resignation from Gov. Kristi Noem and impeachment proceedings in the Legislature.