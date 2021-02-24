Sacramento visits New York, looks to end road skid

Sacramento Kings (12-19, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (15-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hits the road against New York looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Knicks are 8-7 on their home court. New York is the top team in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 103.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Kings have gone 5-8 away from home. Sacramento allows the most points in the league, giving up 119.9 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.9%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 103-94 on Jan. 22. De’Aaron Fox scored 22 points to help lead Sacramento to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 23.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton is averaging 15 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for New York.

Fox is averaging 22.5 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 48.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 42.5% shooting.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 114.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points on 50.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Austin Rivers: day to day (illness), Mitchell Robinson: out (hand).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Glenn Robinson III: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.