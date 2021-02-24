UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The United Nations says a group of Rohingya refugees is adrift in a boat in the Andaman Sea without food or water, as their families worry that many may have already died. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees says it understands that some of the refugees died after the boat left southern Bangladesh about two weeks ago. It says it does not know the boat’s current location. The U.N. and rights groups including Amnesty International say many of the refugees are ill and suffering from acute dehydration. Reports say about 90 refugees, including some children, started the journey to seek better lives. Human traffickers often lure refugees, promising them work in Southeast Asian nations.