What free college might actually look like

President Joe Biden campaigned on multiple tuition-free college proposals. But experts are divided on whether now is the time students could see a broad free college program. On one hand, multiple states — red and blue — have free college programs, so there could be enough support to make it happen, experts say. But it’s also a costly proposition. Tuition-free college also doesn’t mean college will be debt-free — most students will still have to pay for other costs, like room and board, books and transportation. Existing students can cut costs a few ways, including maximizing free aid and requesting a professional judgment if family finances have changed.