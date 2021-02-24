When it comes to legal cannabis in NY, experts say focus on small businesses

(WBNG)-- As attention shifts toward New York's economic future, experts believe there are opportunities for new industries to thrive.

This is the third year Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has included measures to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state budget. This year, however, experts say there is more support behind the efforts than ever before.

The state assembly has also produced its own approach to legalizing recreational cannabis, and each of the two plans differs in its taxation and licensing structures.

Allan Gandelman is the president of the New York Cannabis Growers' Association, and he told 12 News Wednesday placing emphasis on allowing small businesses to get involved will be imperative to ensuring the industry has success.

"It's gonna drive revenue because we want to see hundreds if not thousands of cannabis businesses across the state, small businesses creating jobs, and the only way to do that is to really hand out a lot of those licenses, but number two, from a social equity perspective, it's also really important," Gandelman said.

He added he believes the state assembly's approach to legalization is better than the governor's because of the way it allows for smaller players to enter the market, as opposed to the industry being dominated by a few major players.