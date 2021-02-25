2 from Philly suburbs accused of entering US Capitol Jan. 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal investigators are charging two people from the Philadelphia suburbs with entering the U.S. Capitol last month during the violent riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. An FBI affidavit filed last week says a former romantic partner of Ridley Park resident Richard Michetti alerted authorities about his presence a day after the Jan. 6 event, and photos showed him inside the Rotunda. He’s charged with trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and obstruction of Congress. A message seeking comment was left for his public defender. Authorities also charged Raechel Genco of Levittown with trespassing on Capitol grounds. Court records did not include a lawyer for Genco.