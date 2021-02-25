Agency to vote on fracking ban near Delaware River

A regulatory agency that’s responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four states is scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposal to permanently ban natural gas drilling and fracking in the watershed. The Delaware River Basin Commission first imposed a moratorium on gas development more than a decade ago. Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania as well as a landowners group have filed lawsuits challenging the commission’s right to regulate gas development. The Delaware and its tributaries supply drinking water to Philadelphia and half the population of New York City.