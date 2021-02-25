All-Stars Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past Dallas 111-97

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-97. Simmons and Embiid wrecked the Mavericks in the second quarter, and with each steal, dunk and drive showed why they were again selected as All-Stars and have led the Sixers to the best record in the Eastern Conference. Luka Doncic scored 19 points for the Mavericks. The Sixers could soon have fans inside the Wells Fargo Center and the select few who get to watch will get a live look at perhaps the most dominant duo in the East outside of Brooklyn.