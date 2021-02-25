Cavs, Indians, Browns unite police, area youth for change

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trying to strengthen the strained relationship between the community and city police, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted dozens of area youth for what the NBA team _ in its partnership with the Browns and Indians _ hopes leads to permanent change. Cleveland’s three professional teams formed their unique alliance last year to make a larger social impact in Northeast Ohio. Thursday’s event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse focused on creating dialogue between police officers and youngsters aged 14 to 20. It’s part of a program called “Conversations for Change.” The teenagers had face-to-face talks with officers to help ease tensions.