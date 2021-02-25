Chief who knelt with protesters retires in new NYPD shake-up

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police commander who kneeled with protesters outraged by the death of George Floyd, but was also an architect of the department’s forceful response to the demonstrations, said Thursday that he is retiring. After nearly four decades on the force, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, who is the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed leader, will become a senior adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio. He will aid in the city’s coronavirus recovery. The chief of the NYPD’s detectives squad Rodney Harrison is replacing Monahan as chief of department. He is the third Black person to hold the position. The department has not said who will succeed him as chief of detectives.