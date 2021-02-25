Christian Siriano offers mountain glam for 2nd pandemic show

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Siriano opened his second show of the pandemic Thursday with two ladies in bed. The models emerged flawless in black one-pieces, then dressed for all to see before hitting the runway. It was a dreamy, color-saturated show during a tough time for fashion inspiration. Siriano created an alternate reality inspired by a recent jaunt to Aspen, Colorado, to visit family for the first time in a year. While most designers have gone fully digital during an expanded New York Fashion Week that has stretched the traditional calendar, Siriano remains committed to the runway. Without that, he told The Associated Press, he’d be left talking business all day.